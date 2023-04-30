X

11 dead, 4 hospitalized in gas leak in northern India

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
Updated 53 minutes ago
Media reports in India say 11 people have died and four are hospitalized after a gas leak in northern Punjab state

NEW DELHI (AP) — Eleven people died and four more were hospitalized after a gas leak Sunday in northern India's Punjab state, local media reported.

The incident occurred at an industrial area in Ludhiana city, but the source of the gas leak is still unclear, police told the Press Trust of India news agency.

India's National Disaster Response Force sealed off the densely populated area and evacuated residents.

Authorities were trying to ascertain the type of gas in the leak, PTI quoted disaster response officials as saying.

The state's chief minister, Bhagwant Mann, said the leak came from a factory but didn't provide more details in a tweet. “All possible help is being provided,” he wrote.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Pope in final Mass in Budapest urges Hungary to open doors
2
‘Woolly delinquents’ celebrate Charles’ coronation in yarn
3
Oilers advance to second round with 5-4 victory over Kings
4
150 years later, Dixon bridge tragedy among nation's worst
5
Should school use 'Warrior' nickname? Tribe to have last say
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top