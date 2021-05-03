100 years old: Low key centenary for Northern Ireland

“This anniversary reminds us of our complex history, and provides an opportunity to reflect on our togetherness and our diversity,” the queen said in a statement.

“It is clear that reconciliation, equality and mutual understanding cannot be taken for granted, and will require sustained fortitude and commitment," she added.

The queen also referred to “treasured” memories she shared in Northern Ireland with her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last month at the age of 99.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also marked the date, describing it as a “very significant" anniversary and stressed the importance of reflecting on the “complex history” of the past 100 years.

"People from all parts of Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom and across the globe, will approach this anniversary in different ways, with differing perspectives,” he said.

Though there will not be any major celebrations on Monday, there are plans to mark the centenary this year, including tree-planting projects.

Every school will be presented with a native tree to plant in their grounds, while an extensive young people’s program will explore what the future will look like in the next 100 years.

“Across generations, the people of Northern Ireland are choosing to build an inclusive, prosperous, and hopeful society, strengthened by the gains of the peace process," the queen said.

“May this be our guiding thread in the coming years.”