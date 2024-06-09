10 injured in shooting at Wisconsin rooftop party

All of the injured were taken to local hospitals. None had injuries considered to be life-threatening, according to authorities. Madison police said in a Sunday afternoon update that at least one of the injured remained in a hospital.

The victims ranged in age from 14 to 23.

“It is truly a miracle that no one is dead,” Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said at a news conference. “As a community, our hearts are hurting.”

Police were called to the apartment complex around 12:45 a.m.

“These students should have been celebrating summer vacation and not receiving medical treatment,” Barnes said.

The shooting happened near the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus, but university officials said no students were known to be among those injured or involved.

No one was in custody Sunday in connection with the shooting.