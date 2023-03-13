10 iconic moments in Pope Francis' first 10 years as pontiff

Feb. 4, 2019: Francis signs a document pledging Christian-Muslim cooperation to work for peace with the grand imam of Egypt's Al-Azhar, the seat of Sunni learning, during the first-ever papal trip to the Arabian Peninsula. The "Human Fraternity" document would go onto become a cornerstone of the pope's effort to forge better relations with the Muslim world.

Oct. 21, 2019: Conservative Catholic activists steal three Amazonian Indigenous statues from a Vatican-area church and throw them in the Tiber River, claiming they were pagan idols. The so-called "Pachamama" stunt during Francis' synod on the Amazon epitomized the depth of conservative opposition to the pope, which only intensified after he launched a crackdown on the use of the old Latin Mass.

Nov. 24, 2019: Standing at the memorial to victims of the U.S. atomic bombing in Hiroshima, Japan, Francis declares that not only the use but the mere possession of nuclear weapons is "immoral." Francis' position modified the Catholic Church's position, which previously held that nuclear deterrence could be morally acceptable in the interim as long as it was used toward mutual, verifiable nuclear disarmament.

March 27, 2020: Francis prays in a hauntingly empty St. Peter's Square for an end to the coronavirus pandemic on the day that Italy recorded the biggest jump in COVID-19 deaths. "We have realized that we are on the same boat, all of us fragile and disoriented, but at the same time important and needed, all of us now called to row together, each of us in need of comforting each other," he says.

July 26, 2022: On the grounds of a former residential school in Canada, Francis apologizes to Indigenous peoples for the "catastrophic" and "evil" policy of forcibly assimilating Native peoples into Christian society. His Canadian apology tour followed a 2015 mea culpa in Bolivia for the "sins, offenses and crimes" of Europe's colonial-era conquest of the Americas.

Jan. 5, 2023: Francis bids farewell to Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, presiding over his funeral in St. Peter's Square and closing out an unprecedented chapter in the history of the 2,000-year-old Catholic Church. Benedict's 2013 resignation paved the way for Francis' election, and the two men lived side-by-side in the Vatican for a decade as a retired and reigning pope.

