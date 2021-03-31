1 Nationals player positive for COVID; 4 others quarantined

The positive result came from a test conducted Monday, while the Nationals were still in Florida for spring training. Word of the test came a little after 1 a.m. Wednesday, after the team already had traveled home to the nation's capital, Rizzo said.

The flight home was where there was close contact between the five who are quarantining and the player who tested positive.

Scherzer said he was not on that team flight and traveled separately with his family.

The Nationals — who had planned to have a workout at their stadium on Wednesday, before it was called off because of rain — did not have a single player test positive during their six weeks of spring training camp in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Rizzo said the team underwent a new round of COVID-19 tests Wednesday, as was previously scheduled — a combination of rapid tests and MLB-mandated saliva tests.

“We’re ready for the long haul. This is just a small blip on our radar screen. We’re going to handle it and take it in stride,” Rizzo said, noting there are players available to be brought in from the club's alternative training site in Fredericksburg, Virginia. “This is the reason you have 60 good players in the organization, to kind of prepare for these type of ... scenarios.”

