X
Dark Mode Toggle

1 killed when business jet encounters severe turbulence

Nation & World
2 hours ago
Officials say one passenger died when a business jet experienced severe turbulence, forcing a landing at Bradley International Airport in Connecticut

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (AP) — A business jet was buffeted by severe turbulence, killing a passenger and forcing the aircraft to divert to Bradley International Airport, officials said Saturday.

Five people were aboard the Bombardier executive jet that was shaken by turbulence late Friday afternoon while traveling from Keene, New Hampshire, to Leesburg, Virginia, said Sarah Sulick, spokesperson for the National Transportation Safety Board.

The NTSB, which launched an investigation, was interviewing the two crew members and surviving passengers, and the jet's cockpit voice and data recorders were sent to NTSB headquarters for analysis, Sulick said.

A Federal Aviation Administration database showed the jet was owned by Conexon, based in Kansas City, Missouri. The company declined comment Saturday.

In Other News
1
UN nuclear head meets with Iranians amid enrichment concerns
2
Paid express lanes grow more popular in once-reluctant South
3
Olympic ticket sales for Paris Games get off to rocky start
4
Ukraine: Mourners commemorate 8 men killed in Bucha
5
Lawyers fight for man they say US wrongly deported to Haiti
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top