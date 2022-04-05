1 killed in Texas as damaging storms tear across South

“I was screaming on the phone. I couldn’t get out. I was terrified," Deaton told KDFW-TV. "And I felt like I was just trapped, like it was going to roll with me in it. And I just thank God that I got out.”

Her mother, Amber Zeleny, said her husband suffered injuries to his nose, leg and ribs but that he was expected to recover.

Isolated areas could receive as much as 5 inches (13 centimeters) of rain during the day, increasing the risk of flash flooding and softening the ground so that even more trees could blow down, forecasters said.

The threat of damaging weather will move to the north on Wednesday, forecasters said, with severe storms possible across an area stretching from western Alabama to the western tip of the Carolinas. More than 10 million people in metro areas including Atlanta; Birmingham; and Chattanooga, Tennessee, will be at risk, the Storm Prediction Center said.

Springtime often brings strong storms to the Southeast, and the region has faced a barrage of weather recently that included a tornado last month in metro New Orleans, where one person died, and storms that killed at least two people in the Florida Panhandle last week.

Caption A metal shop building is damaged after a severe storm passed the area in Johnson County near Burleson, Texas, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (Elias Valverde II /The Dallas Morning News via AP) Credit: Elias Valverde II

Caption Brittaney Deaton, 17 , right, picks up a shoe as she searches through her belongings after a severe storm in Johnson County near Burleson, Texas, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (Elias Valverde II /The Dallas Morning News via AP) Credit: Elias Valverde II

Caption Brittaney Deaton, 17, right, surveys her belongings and recreational vehicle after a severe storm passed in Johnson County near Burleson, Texas, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (Elias Valverde II /The Dallas Morning News via AP) Credit: Elias Valverde II