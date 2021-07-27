At least 2 killed in German chemical blast; 31 injured

“Unfortunately hope of finding them alive is fading rapidly,” the head of Chempark, Lars Friedrich, said in a statement.

City officials asked all residents to stay inside until the late afternoon and warned people from outside Leverkusen to avoid the region. City officials later also warned people not to let children play outside, use outside pools or eat fruit and vegetables from their backyards in the coming days. They said experts would only be able to tell in a few days how toxic the soot from the explosion would be.

Currenta said the explosion happened at 9:40 a.m. and then developed into a fire. It said three big tanks were affected by the explosion, but that it was too early to know the cause.

“Sirens were operated to warn residents and warning alerts were sent,” Currenta said.

Police shut down several nearby major highways for several hours.

Leverkusen is home to Bayer, one of Germany’s biggest chemical companies. It has about 163,000 residents and borders Cologne, which is Germany's fourth biggest city and has around 1 million inhabitants. Many residents work at Bayer, which is one of the biggest employers in the region.

The chemical park is located close to the banks of the Rhine river.

Currenta has three facilities in the region. More than 70 different companies are based at the locations in Leverkusen, Dormagen and Krefeld-Uerdingen.

The mayor of Leverkusen, Uwe Richrath, called the blast “a tragic moment for Leverkusen."

A police officer blocks an access road to the Chempark in Leverkusen, Germany, Tuesday, July 27, 2021 after an explosion in which the emergency services were in large-scale operation to tackle.

A dark cloud of smoke rises above the chemical park in Leverkusen, Germany, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Firefighters from the site fire department are on duty.

A dark cloud of smoke rises above the Chempark in Leverkusen, Germany, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. After an explosion, fire brigade, rescue forces and police are currently in large-scale operation, the police explained.

Emergency vehicles of the fire brigade, rescue services and police stand not far from an access road to the Chempark over which a dark cloud of smoke is rising in Leverkusen, Germany, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. After an explosion, fire brigade, rescue services and police are currently in large-scale operation, the police explained.