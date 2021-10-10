1 killed, 14 wounded in shootout at Minnesota bar

The shooting happened shortly after midnight at the Seventh Street Truck Park bar. Police say preliminary information indicates several people fired gunshots. It's not yet clear what led to the shootout, and no arrests have been made, police said.

“We have a very busy bar, a lot of people just enjoying themselves and then we had a few individuals who decided to pull out guns and pull the trigger indiscriminately, with no regard for human life," said police spokesman Steve Linders. "And I think about the poor woman who was just out enjoying herself. One minute she’s dancing, smiling and laughing, and the next she’s dying in friend’s arms. It’s nothing short of a tragedy.”