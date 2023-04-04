X

1 dead, several injured in train crash near The Hague

Nation & World
13 minutes ago
One person has died and some 30 passengers are injured, many of them seriously, after a train partially derailed between the Dutch cities of The Hague and Leiden

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch emergency services say one person has died and some 30 passengers have been injured, many of them seriously, when a train partially derailed in the early hours of Tuesday, sending at least one carriage into a field next to the tracks.

Television images showed one of the people using makeshift bridges to cross a canal running alongside the rails to reach the stricken train in the darkness.

The cause of the accident that happened around 3:25 a.m. (0125 GMT) in the town of Voorschoten, near The Hague, was not immediately clear.

In Other News
1
Asian shares mixed as surging oil prices fan inflation fears
2
Forecast warns of more severe storms in South, Midwest
3
US military says senior IS commander killed in Syria
4
Long drought seals SDSU's fate in title game against UConn
5
Abortion access at stake in Wisconsin Supreme Court race
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top