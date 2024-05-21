BreakingNews
1 dead, others injured after London-Singapore flight hit severe turbulence, Singapore Airlines says

Singapore Airlines says a person has died aboard and others were injured when a London-Singapore flight encountered severe turbulence
Nation & World
9 minutes ago
BANGKOK (AP) — Singapore Airlines says a person has died aboard and others were injured when a London-Singapore flight encountered severe turbulence.

