BreakingNews
Simone Biles, others seek $1B-plus from FBI over Nassar abuse failures
springfield-news-sun logo
X

1 dead, 8 injured after driver hits pedestrians in Berlin

A covered body lies on the street after a car crashed into a crowd of people in central Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Combined ShapeCaption
A covered body lies on the street after a car crashed into a crowd of people in central Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Nation & World
Updated 48 minutes ago
Rescue services say a man has driven a car into pedestrians in a popular Berlin shopping district, killing at at least one person and injuring at least eight others

BERLIN (AP) — A man drove a car into pedestrians in a popular Berlin shopping district on Wednesday, killing at at least one person and injuring at least eight others, rescue services said.

The man drove into people on a street corner at around 10:30 a.m. before getting the car back on the road and then crashing into a shop window around a block further on, police spokesman Thilo Cablitz said.

Fire service spokesman Stefan Salzwedel put the number of injured at eight. Police said more than a dozen were injured. Police said several of them were in serious condition.

The driver was apparently detained by passers-by before being arrested swiftly by a police officer who was near the scene, Cablitz said. He said police are trying to determine whether he deliberately drove into pedestrians or whether it was an accident, possibly caused by a medical emergency.

He said he didn't have more information on the man, who was driving a small car, or on what if anything he has told police so far.

Large numbers of rescue vehicles and first responders were at the scene.

The incident happened at one end of the Kurfuerstendamm shopping boulevard and next to the Breitscheidplatz square, where an extremist carried out a vehicle attack on a Christmas market in 2016, resulting in 13 deaths.

In a 2019 incident in central Berlin, an SUV plowed into a group of pedestrians, killing four people. The driver had suffered an epileptic seizure and veered onto the sidewalk.

Combined ShapeCaption
A covered body,foreground, lies on the street after a car crashed into a crowd of people in central Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Credit: Michael Sohn

A covered body,foreground, lies on the street after a car crashed into a crowd of people in central Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Credit: Michael Sohn

Combined ShapeCaption
A covered body,foreground, lies on the street after a car crashed into a crowd of people in central Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Credit: Michael Sohn

Credit: Michael Sohn

Combined ShapeCaption
A covered body lies on the street after a car crashed into a crowd of people in central Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Credit: Michael Sohn

A covered body lies on the street after a car crashed into a crowd of people in central Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Credit: Michael Sohn

Combined ShapeCaption
A covered body lies on the street after a car crashed into a crowd of people in central Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Credit: Michael Sohn

Credit: Michael Sohn

Combined ShapeCaption
A car has crashed into a store after crashing into a crowd of people in central Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Credit: Michael Sohn

A car has crashed into a store after crashing into a crowd of people in central Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Credit: Michael Sohn

Combined ShapeCaption
A car has crashed into a store after crashing into a crowd of people in central Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Credit: Michael Sohn

Credit: Michael Sohn

In Other News
1
Moderna says updated COVID shot boosts omicron protection
2
Simone Biles, others seek $1B-plus from FBI over Nassar
3
Brees won't return for NBC's NFL and Notre Dame coverage
4
Train derailment in east Iran kills at least 21, injures 47
5
Ukrainian forces could pull back from embattled eastern city
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top