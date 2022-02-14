Spiked Champagne in Bavarian bar leaves 1 dead, 8 sick

The 52-year-old man died shortly after he was admitted to the hospital. An autopsy was to be performed soon, dpa reported.

One of the hospitalized victims was able to go home on Monday, and police were able to question some of the others who were still at the hospital.

Schaefer said there was a suspicion of negligent homicide but it did not appear that the poisoning was a targeted attack. He did not elaborate, citing the ongoing investigation.