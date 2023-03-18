1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting during Miami Beach spring break

Two males were shot Friday night, and one person was detained at the scene, the Miami Beach Police Department tweeted. It wasn't clear if the person being held was the shooter. Police also said three guns were recovered.

The shooting happened on South Beach's Ocean Drive, which is closed to vehicle traffic along its busiest stretch as hundreds of people gather to celebrate spring break. One of the victims died at a hospital and the second person was listed in critical condition, police said. Their identities were not immediately released.