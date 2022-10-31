springfield-news-sun logo
X

$1 billion Powerball jackpot up for grabs Monday night

Nation & World
23 minutes ago
People are showing up at convenience stores, groceries and gas stations around the country to snatch up lottery tickets for a chance at a massive $1 billion Powerball jackpot

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — People showed up at convenience stores, groceries and gas stations around the country to snatch up lottery tickets for a chance at Monday night's massive $1 billion Powerball jackpot.

The jackpot soared after no one matched all six numbers in Saturday night's drawing. It's the fifth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history. The biggest prize was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won by three ticketholders in 2016.

No one has hit all six numbers since Aug. 3, a testament to how slim the odds are of winning the jackpot: one in 292.2 million.

The $1 billion jackpot prize is for winners who opt to take the full amount piecemeal over 29 annual payments. Nearly all winners opt for a lower cash payment, which for Monday’s drawing would be an estimated $497.3 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

In Other News
1
Indiana police arrest man in 2017 killings of 2 teen girls
2
WORLD CUP WATCH: Messi back in supreme form ahead of Qatar
3
Confident GOP unifies behind candidates once seen as risky
4
Supreme Court rejects Turkey's bid to stop US brawl lawsuits
5
Key issue as Fed meets this week: When to slow rate hikes?
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top