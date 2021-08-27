Wright-Patt commander: ‘Drastic increase’ in COVID cases prompts public health emergency

“We are on a path for HPCON Charlie,” Col. Pat Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and Installation Commander, said in a video posted on social media about the next health condition protection level he expects to announce next week.

“We continue to see a drastic increase in new cases, as well as we’re starting to see some serious capacity issues in hospitals both on and off our installation. In fact right now we have six patients in our medical center that are dealing with COVID issues and one of those patients is on a ventilator,” Miller said.