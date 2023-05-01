Xenia man killed in 3-vehicle crash in Clinton County

Daryl W. Huhtala, 72, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Around 11:25 a.m., Huhtala was driving a 2012 Nissan Rogue south on U.S. 68 when the SUV went left of center and onto the northbound lanes. As a result, a 40-year-old Dayton man driving a 2019 Hyundai Sonata drove off the right side of the road and hit a tree, according to a press release.