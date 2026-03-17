Wright State versus University of Virginia: How they compare off the court

Fresh off its Horizon League regular season and tournament championships, the Wright State men’s basketball team is headed to the NCAA championship for the fifth time in NCAA Division I program history when the Raiders take on the University of Virginia at 1:50 p.m. Friday.
The game will air on TBS and the Wright State Radio Network. The Raiders will take on Virginia in Philadelphia as part of the Midwest Regional.
Wright State punched its ticket to the NCAA Championship last Tuesday night in comeback fashion with a 66-63 victory over Detroit Mercy in the Horizon League title game.
Here’s how the schools compare off the court:
|Wright State
|Category
|Virginia
|1967
|Year founded
|1819
|Fairborn
|Location
|Charlottesville
|315 (including undergraduate, graduate and other similar programs)
|Majors
|80-plus (including undergraduate, graduate and other similar programs)
|For the 2024-2025 school year, the rate was 96.3 percent.
|Acceptance rate
|For the 2024-2025 school year, the rate was 16.8 percent.
|11,924
|Enrollment
|26,685
|The 2025–2026 U.S. News & World Report said in the 2026 edition of Best Colleges, Wright State University is ranked number wise of 395-434 in National Universities, and ranked number 426 in Top Performers on Social Mobility.
|Academic rankings
|The 2025–2026 U.S. News & World Report said the University of Virginia is ranked on lists such as number 26 in National Universities and ranked number 4 in Top Public Schools.
|In-state: $10,991, Out-of-state: $20,691
|Average tuition
|In-state: $32,176, Out-of-state: $72,538
|Nicole Scherzinger, a singer (The Pussycat Dolls), Robert Pollard, a singer and songwriter (Guided By Voices), Eddie McClintock, an actor (“Warehouse 13″).
|Famous alumni
|Tina Fey, actress (“30 Rock”), Edgar Allan Poe, author (”The Raven"), Robert F. Kennedy, lawyer and former politician.
|$12.05 million
|Athletic budget
|$145.6 million
|$277.1 million
|School operating budget
|$5.8 billion
|Wright State was named to honor aviation pioneers Orville and Wilbur Wright as they created the world’s first successful airplane.
|Interesting fact
|The University of Virginia is the only university designated as a UNESCO site in the U.S.
|5
|NCAA tornaments
|26
|Wright State coach Clint Sargent earns a reported $381,200 a year salary.
|Coach salary
|Ron Sanchez earns a reported $1.35 million a year salary.
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