Wright State featured on ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ for March Madness

Wright State University was briefly featured on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Thursday night as one of the schools in March Madness.
Wright State is the number 14 seed in the bracket and will face number three, the University of Virginia, on Friday. WSU hasn’t made March Madness since 2022.
“March Madness has tipped off, and I noticed that during the games, each team uses it to air a commercial for their school,” Fallon said. “You probably got to see them before.”
He first showed an ad for the University of Virginia, located in Charlottesville. The bit starts around the 5:30 mark.
“Now here’s an ad for the No. 14 seed, Wright State,” Fallon said.
The ad says, “Wright State. Located in beautiful Connecticut. Or Maryland. Maybe Iowa?”
It concludes with, “We are Wright State. Wait, are we spelling that Wright? Or right? Correct? Sorry.”
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