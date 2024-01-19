Widespread snow showers blanket the Miami Valley: How much has your city had?

The first significant widespread snowfall of 2024 is here, with snow accumulations possible through Saturday in the Miami Valley.

As of Friday morning, most communities have received more than an inch of snow, with more than 2 inches reported in parts of Butler, Greene and Montgomery counties, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. As much as 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected, but communities north of Interstate 70 could see as much as 3 to 5 inches.