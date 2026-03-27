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Where to find the cheapest gas in the Miami Valley

Tamika Duverglas, from Dayton, pumps gas at the UDF at Brown and Stewart Streets Wednesday December 27, 2023. Gas prices have been rising lately because of tensions in the Middle East. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Tamika Duverglas, from Dayton, pumps gas at the UDF at Brown and Stewart Streets Wednesday December 27, 2023. Gas prices have been rising lately because of tensions in the Middle East. JIM NOELKER/STAFF
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58 minutes ago
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Gas prices in Ohio are up 16.5 cents from last week, with the average price of a gallon of gas now at $3.879.

The price jump looks ever higher when you consider that last month’s average cost was $2.795, an increase of $1.084.

Here is some data from the gasoline price tracker GasBuddy.com that reveals where regular gas prices are the lowest in the region, followed by a map with locations at the bottom.

Dayton

1. Casey’s: 6007 Troy Pike, Huber Heights — $3.39

2. Meijer: 7266 Executive Blvd.,Huber Heights — $3.39

3. Sam’s Club: 6955 Miller Ln., Dayton — $3.39

4. Speedway: 6385 Chambersburg Rd., Huber Heights — $3.39

5. Wawa: 4949 Chambersburg Rd., Dayton — $3.39 (Cash)

6. Sheetz: 7550 Old Troy Pike, Huber Heights — $3.49

7. BP: 7888 Old Troy Pike, Huber Heights — $3.49

8. Speedway: 8134 Old Troy Pike, Huber Heights — $3.49

9. Kroger: 7747 Old Troy Pike, Huber Heights — $3.49

10. ARCO: 2805 Springboro West Rd., Moraine — $3.50 (Cash)

Springfield

1. BP: 2300 S. Limestone St., Springfield — $3.44

2. Shell: 2301 S. Limestone St., Springfield — $3.44

3. QuikTrip: 2 W. Leffel Ln., Springfield — $3.44

4. Marathon: 2501 Springfield Jamestown Rd., Springfield — $3.46

5. Speedway: 213 N. Urbana St., South Vienna — $3.69

6. Fuel Mart: 404 N. Urbana St., South Vienna — $3.69

7. Casey’s: 3387 S. Dayton Lakeview Rd., New Carlisle — $3.75

8. Sunoco: 2131 S. Dayton-Lakeview Rd., New Carlisle — $3.75

9. Marathon: 680 McAdams Dr., New Carlisle — $3.77

10. VP Racing Fuels: 6875 Dayton Rd, Enon — $3.78

Butler County

1. Wawa: 3501 Tylersville Rd., Fairfield — $3.27

2. United Dairy Farmers: 3911 Tylersville Rd., Fairfield — $3.28

3. Costco: 7135 Veterans Blvd., Liberty Township — $3.36

4. Wawa: 4597 Dixie Hwy., Fairfield — $3.39

5. Wawa: 7198 Cincinnati Dayton Rd., Liberty Township — $3.39

6. Casey’s: 2994 Princeton Rd., Hamilton — $3.49

7. Murphy USA: 3219 Birdy Drive (Princeton Road), Hamilton — $3.49

8. Speedway: 7397 Tylersville Rd., West Chester — $3.49

9. Kroger: 7300 Yankee Rd., Liberty Township — $3.49

10. Kroger: 5214 Pleasant Ave., Fairfield — $3.49

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Greg Lynch has been a photographer, digital specialist and digital content producer at Cox First Media for more than 30 years.