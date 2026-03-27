Where to find the cheapest gas in the Miami Valley

Gas prices in Ohio are up 16.5 cents from last week, with the average price of a gallon of gas now at $3.879.
The price jump looks ever higher when you consider that last month’s average cost was $2.795, an increase of $1.084.
Here is some data from the gasoline price tracker GasBuddy.com that reveals where regular gas prices are the lowest in the region, followed by a map with locations at the bottom.
Dayton
1. Casey’s: 6007 Troy Pike, Huber Heights — $3.39
2. Meijer: 7266 Executive Blvd.,Huber Heights — $3.39
3. Sam’s Club: 6955 Miller Ln., Dayton — $3.39
4. Speedway: 6385 Chambersburg Rd., Huber Heights — $3.39
5. Wawa: 4949 Chambersburg Rd., Dayton — $3.39 (Cash)
6. Sheetz: 7550 Old Troy Pike, Huber Heights — $3.49
7. BP: 7888 Old Troy Pike, Huber Heights — $3.49
8. Speedway: 8134 Old Troy Pike, Huber Heights — $3.49
9. Kroger: 7747 Old Troy Pike, Huber Heights — $3.49
10. ARCO: 2805 Springboro West Rd., Moraine — $3.50 (Cash)
Springfield
1. BP: 2300 S. Limestone St., Springfield — $3.44
2. Shell: 2301 S. Limestone St., Springfield — $3.44
3. QuikTrip: 2 W. Leffel Ln., Springfield — $3.44
4. Marathon: 2501 Springfield Jamestown Rd., Springfield — $3.46
5. Speedway: 213 N. Urbana St., South Vienna — $3.69
6. Fuel Mart: 404 N. Urbana St., South Vienna — $3.69
7. Casey’s: 3387 S. Dayton Lakeview Rd., New Carlisle — $3.75
8. Sunoco: 2131 S. Dayton-Lakeview Rd., New Carlisle — $3.75
9. Marathon: 680 McAdams Dr., New Carlisle — $3.77
10. VP Racing Fuels: 6875 Dayton Rd, Enon — $3.78
Butler County
1. Wawa: 3501 Tylersville Rd., Fairfield — $3.27
2. United Dairy Farmers: 3911 Tylersville Rd., Fairfield — $3.28
3. Costco: 7135 Veterans Blvd., Liberty Township — $3.36
4. Wawa: 4597 Dixie Hwy., Fairfield — $3.39
5. Wawa: 7198 Cincinnati Dayton Rd., Liberty Township — $3.39
6. Casey’s: 2994 Princeton Rd., Hamilton — $3.49
7. Murphy USA: 3219 Birdy Drive (Princeton Road), Hamilton — $3.49
8. Speedway: 7397 Tylersville Rd., West Chester — $3.49
9. Kroger: 7300 Yankee Rd., Liberty Township — $3.49
10. Kroger: 5214 Pleasant Ave., Fairfield — $3.49
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