What Statehouse committees do area lawmakers serve on?

Rep. Desiree Tims, D-Dayton, took her oath of office on Monday, Jan. 6, 2024 to join Ohio's 136th General Assembly.

Credit: Ohio House Democrats

Credit: Ohio House Democrats

Rep. Desiree Tims, D-Dayton, took her oath of office on Monday, Jan. 6, 2024 to join Ohio's 136th General Assembly.
Local News
By
Jan 31, 2025
Lawmakers of Ohio’s 136th General Assembly received their initial committee posts earlier this year.

Committee posts are not paid, unless the lawmaker is assigned a leadership position on that committee. Chairs, vice-chairs and ranking members all receive a $6,750 stipend, but lawmakers with multiple committee leadership posts can only receive one committee stipend.

Below are the current committee assignments for lawmakers from the Dayton area, Butler County and Springfield.

Dayton area legislators

Rep. Desiree Tims, D-Dayton, took her oath of office on Monday, Jan. 6, 2024 to join Ohio's 136th General Assembly.

Credit: Ohio House Democrats



Credit: Ohio House Democrats

  • Rep. Desiree Tims, D-Dayton:
    • Ranking Member: Insurance
    • Member: Judiciary; General Government; Workforce and Higher Education

Ohio rep. Andrea White patriciates in a roundtable discussion about keeping home-grown talent and rebuilding the workforce at SInclair Community College Tuesday August 29, 2023. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Credit: JIM NOELKER



Credit: JIM NOELKER

  • Rep. Andrea White, R-Kettering:
    • Chair: Children and Human Services
    • Member: Health; Finance; Energy
Ohio rep. Phil Plummer patriciates in a roundtable discussion about keeping home-grown talent and rebuilding the workforce at SInclair Community College Tuesday August 29, 2023. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Credit: JIM NOELKER



Credit: JIM NOELKER

  • Assistant Pro Tempore Rep. Phil Plummer, R-Butler Twp.:
    • Member: Rules and Reference; Finance; General Government; Judiciary; Public Safety
State Rep. Tom Young, R-Washington Twp., (right) discusses establishing a penalty for the mutilation of a deceased animal as part of legislation outlined at a press conference at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. Young was joined Sgt. Jeff Muncy of the Miamisburg Police Department (left), who thanked Young for putting the bill together after a Miamisburg student couldn't be charged for stabbing the corpse of a dog that was struck and killed by a vehicle. CONTRIBUTED



  • Rep. Tom Young, R-Washington Twp.:
    • Chair: Workforce and Higher Education
    • Member: Public Insurance and Pensions; Finance; Financial Institutions
Rep. Willis Blackshear Jr., was first elected to the State House in 2020 and represents portions of Dayton, Huber Heights, and Riverside. (CONTRIBUTED)



  • Sen. Willis Blackshear, Jr., D-Dayton:
    • Ranking Member: Addiction and Community Revitalization; General Government
    • Member: Housing; Public Utilities; Workforce Development
State Rep. Brian Lampton of Beavercreek



  • Rep. Brian Lampton, R-Beavercreek:
    • Chair: Insurance
    • Member: Medicaid; Small Business; Veterans and Military Development
Steve Huffman



  • Sen. Steve Huffman, R-Tipp City:
    • Chair: Health
    • Vice chair: Medicaid
    • Member: Education; General Government; Workforce Development
Voter Guide 2024: Levi Dean, candidate for State Representative 71st district



  • Rep. Levi Dean, R-Xenia:
    • Vice chair: Small Business
    • Member: Commerce and Labor; Agriculture; Development
Republican Ohio House candidate for House District 80



  • Rep. Jonathan Newman, R-Troy:
    • Vice chair: Agriculture
    • Member: Transportation; Education; Community Revitalization
Diane Mullins, 2024 candidate for the 47th Ohio House District in Butler County. PROVIDED/FACEBOOK CAMPAIGN SITE



  • Rep. Diane Mullins, R-Hamilton:
    • Vice-chair: Addiction and Community Revitalization
    • Member: Agriculture; Medicaid; Public Safety
Thomas Hall



  • Rep. Thomas Hall, R-Madison Twp.:
    • Chair: Government Oversight
    • Member: Energy; Finance; Public Safety
State Representative Rodney Creech speaks during a meeting with Butler County Commissioners to discuss property taxes with state legislators and other elected officials Monday, June 24, 2024 in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham



Credit: Nick Graham

  • Rep. Rodney Creech, R-West Alexandria:
    • Chair: Agriculture
    • Member: Commerce and Labor; Local Government; Public Safety
State Representative Jennifer Gross speaks during a meeting with Butler County Commissioners to discuss property taxes with state legislators and other elected officials Monday, June 24, 2024 in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham



Credit: Nick Graham

  • Rep. Jennifer Gross, R-West Chester:
  • Chair: Medicaid
  • Member: Government Oversight; Health; Community Revitalization
State Senator George Lang speaks during a meeting with Butler County Commissioners to discuss property taxes with state legislators and other elected officials Monday, June 24, 2024 in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham



Credit: Nick Graham

  • Sen. George Lang, R-West Chester:
    • Vice chair: Financial Institutions
    • Member: Energy; Finance; Rules and Reference; Small Business; Workforce Development
State Representative Bernie Willis speaks during a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Seven Brew location at the intersection of East Main Street and Belmont Avenue in Springfield Tuesday, July 16, 2024. The new Seven Brew is the first in area. It offers hot and cold coffee drinks as well as energy drinks, milk shakes and smoothies. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey



Credit: Bill Lackey

  • Rep. Bernie Willis, R-Springfield:
    • Chair: Transportation
    • Member: Finance; Public Safety; Veterans and Military Development
Ohio State District 10 candidate Kyle Koehler speaks with voters at a debate for the March primary election at Springfield City Hall Forum Monday, Feb. 12, 2024. JESSICA OROZCO/STAFF

Credit: Jessica Orozco



Credit: Jessica Orozco

  • Sen. Kyle Koehler, R-Springfield:
    • Chair: Workforce Development
    • Vice-chair: Agriculture and Natural Resources
    • Member: Education; Higher Education; Local Government;
Voter Guide 2024: Adam Mathews, candidate for Ohio House District 56



  • Rep. Adam Mathews, R-Lebanon:
    • Vice chair: Judiciary
    • Member: Technology; Public Insurance and Pensions; Arts, Athletics, and Tourism
Steve Wilson, at left, being sworn in after his appointment to the Ohio Senate.



  • Sen. Steve Wilson, R-Maineville:
    • Chair: Financial Institutions
    • Vice chair: Veterans and Public Safety
    • Member: Medicaid; Public Utilities; Ways and Means
Michelle Teska. FILE

Credit: FILE



Credit: FILE

  • Rep. Michelle Teska, R-Clearcreek Twp.:
  • Vice chair: Public Insurance and Pensions
  • Member: Small Business; Financial Institutions; Community Revitalization

Avery Kreemer can be reached at 614-981-1422, on X, via email, or you can drop him a comment/tip with the survey below.

About the Author

Based in Ohio's capitol, Avery is focused on using local angles to bring relevant and straightforward statewide news to our readers.