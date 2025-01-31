What Statehouse committees do area lawmakers serve on?

Committee posts are not paid, unless the lawmaker is assigned a leadership position on that committee. Chairs, vice-chairs and ranking members all receive a $6,750 stipend, but lawmakers with multiple committee leadership posts can only receive one committee stipend.

Below are the current committee assignments for lawmakers from the Dayton area, Butler County and Springfield.

Dayton area legislators

Rep. Desiree Tims, D-Dayton:

Ranking Member: Insurance

Insurance

Member: Judiciary; General Government; Workforce and Higher Education

Rep. Andrea White, R-Kettering:

Chair: Children and Human Services

Children and Human Services

Member: Health; Finance; Energy

Assistant Pro Tempore Rep. Phil Plummer, R-Butler Twp.:

Member: Rules and Reference; Finance; General Government; Judiciary; Public Safety

Rep. Tom Young, R-Washington Twp.:

Chair: Workforce and Higher Education

Workforce and Higher Education

Member: Public Insurance and Pensions; Finance; Financial Institutions

Sen. Willis Blackshear, Jr., D-Dayton:

Ranking Member: Addiction and Community Revitalization; General Government

Addiction and Community Revitalization; General Government

Member: Housing; Public Utilities; Workforce Development

Rep. Brian Lampton, R-Beavercreek:

Chair: Insurance

Insurance

Member: Medicaid; Small Business; Veterans and Military Development

Sen. Steve Huffman, R-Tipp City:

Chair: Health

Health

Vice chair: Medicaid

Medicaid

Member: Education; General Government; Workforce Development

Rep. Levi Dean, R-Xenia:

Vice chair: Small Business

Small Business

Member: Commerce and Labor; Agriculture; Development

Rep. Jonathan Newman, R-Troy:

Vice chair: Agriculture

Agriculture

Member: Transportation; Education; Community Revitalization

Rep. Diane Mullins, R-Hamilton:

Vice-chair: Addiction and Community Revitalization

Addiction and Community Revitalization

Member: Agriculture; Medicaid; Public Safety

Rep. Thomas Hall, R-Madison Twp.:

Chair: Government Oversight

Government Oversight

Member: Energy; Finance; Public Safety

Rep. Rodney Creech, R-West Alexandria:

Chair: Agriculture

Agriculture

Member: Commerce and Labor; Local Government; Public Safety

Rep. Jennifer Gross, R-West Chester:

Chair: Medicaid

Medicaid Member: Government Oversight; Health; Community Revitalization

Sen. George Lang, R-West Chester:

Vice chair: Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions

Member: Energy; Finance; Rules and Reference; Small Business; Workforce Development

Rep. Bernie Willis, R-Springfield:

Chair: Transportation

Transportation

Member: Finance; Public Safety; Veterans and Military Development

Sen. Kyle Koehler, R-Springfield:

Chair: Workforce Development

Workforce Development

Vice-chair: Agriculture and Natural Resources

Agriculture and Natural Resources

Member: Education; Higher Education; Local Government;

Rep. Adam Mathews, R-Lebanon:

Vice chair: Judiciary

Judiciary

Member: Technology; Public Insurance and Pensions; Arts, Athletics, and Tourism

Sen. Steve Wilson, R-Maineville:

Chair: Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions

Vice chair: Veterans and Public Safety

Veterans and Public Safety

Member: Medicaid; Public Utilities; Ways and Means

Rep. Michelle Teska, R-Clearcreek Twp.:

Vice chair: Public Insurance and Pensions

Public Insurance and Pensions Member: Small Business; Financial Institutions; Community Revitalization

