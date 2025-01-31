What Statehouse committees do area lawmakers serve on?

Lawmakers of Ohio’s 136th General Assembly received their initial committee posts earlier this year.
Committee posts are not paid, unless the lawmaker is assigned a leadership position on that committee. Chairs, vice-chairs and ranking members all receive a $6,750 stipend, but lawmakers with multiple committee leadership posts can only receive one committee stipend.
Below are the current committee assignments for lawmakers from the Dayton area, Butler County and Springfield.
Dayton area legislators
Credit: Ohio House Democrats
Credit: Ohio House Democrats
- Rep. Desiree Tims, D-Dayton:
- Ranking Member: Insurance
- Member: Judiciary; General Government; Workforce and Higher Education
Credit: JIM NOELKER
Credit: JIM NOELKER
- Rep. Andrea White, R-Kettering:
- Chair: Children and Human Services
- Member: Health; Finance; Energy
Credit: JIM NOELKER
Credit: JIM NOELKER
- Assistant Pro Tempore Rep. Phil Plummer, R-Butler Twp.:
- Member: Rules and Reference; Finance; General Government; Judiciary; Public Safety
- Rep. Tom Young, R-Washington Twp.:
- Chair: Workforce and Higher Education
- Member: Public Insurance and Pensions; Finance; Financial Institutions
- Sen. Willis Blackshear, Jr., D-Dayton:
- Ranking Member: Addiction and Community Revitalization; General Government
- Member: Housing; Public Utilities; Workforce Development
- Rep. Brian Lampton, R-Beavercreek:
- Chair: Insurance
- Member: Medicaid; Small Business; Veterans and Military Development
- Sen. Steve Huffman, R-Tipp City:
- Chair: Health
- Vice chair: Medicaid
- Member: Education; General Government; Workforce Development
- Rep. Levi Dean, R-Xenia:
- Vice chair: Small Business
- Member: Commerce and Labor; Agriculture; Development
- Rep. Jonathan Newman, R-Troy:
- Vice chair: Agriculture
- Member: Transportation; Education; Community Revitalization
- Rep. Diane Mullins, R-Hamilton:
- Vice-chair: Addiction and Community Revitalization
- Member: Agriculture; Medicaid; Public Safety
- Rep. Thomas Hall, R-Madison Twp.:
- Chair: Government Oversight
- Member: Energy; Finance; Public Safety
Credit: Nick Graham
Credit: Nick Graham
- Rep. Rodney Creech, R-West Alexandria:
- Chair: Agriculture
- Member: Commerce and Labor; Local Government; Public Safety
Credit: Nick Graham
Credit: Nick Graham
- Rep. Jennifer Gross, R-West Chester:
- Chair: Medicaid
- Member: Government Oversight; Health; Community Revitalization
Credit: Nick Graham
Credit: Nick Graham
- Sen. George Lang, R-West Chester:
- Vice chair: Financial Institutions
- Member: Energy; Finance; Rules and Reference; Small Business; Workforce Development
Credit: Bill Lackey
Credit: Bill Lackey
- Rep. Bernie Willis, R-Springfield:
- Chair: Transportation
- Member: Finance; Public Safety; Veterans and Military Development
Credit: Jessica Orozco
Credit: Jessica Orozco
- Sen. Kyle Koehler, R-Springfield:
- Chair: Workforce Development
- Vice-chair: Agriculture and Natural Resources
- Member: Education; Higher Education; Local Government;
- Rep. Adam Mathews, R-Lebanon:
- Vice chair: Judiciary
- Member: Technology; Public Insurance and Pensions; Arts, Athletics, and Tourism
- Sen. Steve Wilson, R-Maineville:
- Chair: Financial Institutions
- Vice chair: Veterans and Public Safety
- Member: Medicaid; Public Utilities; Ways and Means
Credit: FILE
Credit: FILE
- Rep. Michelle Teska, R-Clearcreek Twp.:
- Vice chair: Public Insurance and Pensions
- Member: Small Business; Financial Institutions; Community Revitalization
For more stories like this, sign up for our Ohio Politics newsletter. It’s free, curated, and delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday evening.
Avery Kreemer can be reached at 614-981-1422, on X, via email, or you can drop him a comment/tip with the survey below.
About the Author