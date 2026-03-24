We’re looking for the biggest Buc-ee’s fans

Do you own the hat, the shirt, the swimsuit ... and stop for the brisket or Beaver Nuggets every time you are near a Buc-ee’s chain travel center?
This news outlet is looking for the people in Southwest Ohio who are the biggest fans of Buc-ee’s. We want to talk to you ahead of the opening of the first Ohio story that opens soon in Huber Heights.
Fill out this form and tell us your story. if you would prefer, you may email Alex.Cutler@coxinc.com.
COVERAGE
Buc-ee’s in Huber Heights will have a new design where the food is made
The road to Buc-ee’s: How traffic near the megastore will flow
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