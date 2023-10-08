We want to hear from you: Have you had a family member in a nursing home or been a caregiver to a family member?

Nearly one-quarter of the people in Ohio are aged 60 and older, and the predicted growth of people in those over 65 in the next few decades is expected to nearly double the number of people diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in Ohio.

A larger workforce is needed to meet the future needs of that population, previous reports from the Alzheimer’s Association have said, but nursing facilities in the state are already face staffing shortages.

In September, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services released a proposed rule that would create new requirements for nurse staffing levels in nursing facilities, but KFF, formerly known as the Kaiser Family Foundation, recently highlighted a report showing fewer than 1 in 5 nursing facilities could currently meet the required number of hours for registered nurses and nurse aides.

Have you had a family member in a nursing home or long-term care facility, or have you been a caregiver for a family member? We want to hear what your experience was like, what your concerns with nursing facilities are, and/or what led you to being a caregiver for a family member. Fill out the Google form below or email reporter Sam Wildow at samantha.wildow@coxinc.com.