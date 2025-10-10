WATCH: Video shows wrong-way crash that killed driver, Greenon teens on I-70

Footage released from the Ohio Department of Transportation shows a 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe drive onto the highway from the exit ramp at Ohio 201 and travel west into I-70 East traffic.

Another vehicle attempting to take the exit appears to flash its lights at the Tahoe.

The Tahoe hit the vehicle, a 2019 Honda Accord, which then hit a concrete barrier, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The Tahoe continued the wrong way on I-70. At about the video’s 35-second mark, it crashes into a 2020 Chevrolet Trax.

The Tahoe was reportedly traveling around 80 mph at the time of the crash.

Snow was identified as the driver of the Tahoe. Daly and Vince were in the Trax.

The Trax caught fire almost immediately after the crash, said Jeremy Roy, MSCO chief of staff.

After hitting the Trax, the Tahoe hit a 2013 Chevy Malibu, driven by a 33-year-old male.

Medics transported the driver of the Malibu to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver and passenger in the Honda had minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

The sheriff’s office is working to determine Snow’s actions in the eight to 10 hours prior to the crash.

“Based on social media posts and video evidence, we have been able to track the at-fault driver to a local bar prior to the crash,” Roy said. “We’re in the process of tracking down anybody that was at the bar with the at-fault driver to determine his behavior and state of mind leading up to the crash.”

Investigators are also trying to determine if the crash was intentional.

At least one witness said they tried to change lanes and thought Snow was changing with them and intentionally driving at them, according to the sheriff’s office.