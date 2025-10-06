Warped Wing among new restaurants coming to Dayton International Airport

North Carolina-based Tailwind Hospitality Inc. will begin its agreement with the region’s airport at the start of next year.

“They’ll be bringing updated brands, updated looks,” said Deputy City Manager Joe Parlette during a recent city commission meeting. “Very exciting change at the airport.”

The contract includes $2 million in capital improvement work at the airport to create the restaurants. Renovations will include upgraded bars and countertops, tables and seats, flooring, televisions, a hot coffee bar, grab-and-go coolers and more.

A Max and Erma’s location will be transformed into the Warped Wing, while a bagel shop will become the Buckeye Pie location — a fast-casual pizza concept, according to a list of Tailwind’s proposed improvements. The Dunkin’ Express located in the central terminal will be expanded into Dunkin’ at DAY and will include a complete menu for travelers.

In the concourse on the second floor, The 1903 will include a fully redesigned bar to “accommodate a new gourmet coffee program.” Gem City Provisions will also include a bar with coffee offerings and food.

Aviation officials have said the hundreds of thousands of travelers who fly out of Dayton every year often arrive at the airport early, and many want a snack, drink or meal before boarding their flights. Having a variety of food and beverage options enhances the passenger experience.

The city’s department of aviation in May issued a request for proposals for a firm that could be in charge of the airport’s concessions program when the current contract with HMS Host International expires at the end of this year.

“This partnership with Tailwind represents a bold reimagining of our airport’s culinary landscape,” said Gil Turner, city of Dayton department of aviation director, in a city press release.

Tailwind has a presence at nearly 60 locations across the U.S.

“We are excited to partner with Dayton International Airport to bring local and national favorites to the terminal and support the airport’s vision for growth and innovation,” said Jeffrey Switzer, president & CEO of Tailwind. “Our goal is to provide travelers with a memorable and enjoyable experience through high-quality dining options that reflect the character of the community and the familiarity of national favorites.”

Dayton International Airport has been the site of millions of dollars of development in recent years. State officials this summer awarded about $78.8 million in funding for infrastructure projects at and around the airport that are intended to attract investments related to the aerospace and defense industries.

Cornelius Frolik contributed to this report.