Walmart, other major retailers announce mask requirements for employees

Both Target and Home Depot said they would require all employees, contractors and vendors to wear masks while indoors at their stores and other locations. Home Depot also extended that requirement to all contractors and vendors and required wearing masks while in customer homes.

Explore UD imposes campus indoor mask mandate

Walmart and Sam’s Club also said they would require associates to wear masks inside their facilities, but only in counties where there is substantial or high coronavirus transmission, as determined by the CDC, or where there are state or local mask mandates.