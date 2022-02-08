VIDEO: Yellow Springs votes no on housing plan after Chappelle, others speak up

The development that council voted on Monday night would have included 64 single-family homes, 52 duplexes and 24 townhomes with an additional 1.75 acres to be donated to the community for affordable housing to be built later.

Chappelle speaks out at meeting

Multiple Yellow Springs villagers, including entertainer Dave Chappelle, got involved against the project. Chappelle even threatened to pull his business interests from the village, which include a plan for a restaurant called “Firehouse Eatery” and comedy club called “Live from YS.” Chappelle’s company, Iron Table Holdings LLC, bought the former Miami Twp. fire station at 225 Corry St. in December.

Chappelle repeated his threat again on Monday night in the city council meeting.

“I am not bluffing,” he said. “I will take it all off the table.”

Caption The site of the proposed housing development in Yellow Springs. By Mark Freistedt.

Other villagers cited concerns with traffic flow, problems with a proposed homeowner’s association and issues with water management, but several villagers said they also felt that council had not included them in the process with Oberer.

One resident, Matthew Kirk, a member of the citizen’s board who worked on the project, said he was initially excited but his view later “soured.” He argued that the plan was really two projects rather than one: a single-family home development next to a condo development.

“I think it’s important to kind of understand the framing and also understand how those products attract different homebuyers,” Kirk said.

Two council members, Brian Housh and Marianne McQueen, voted for the revised project mixing homes, duplexes and townhomes. Council members Carmen Brown and Lisa Kreeger voted against the project. Kevin Stokes, who lives near the project and has previously stated he opposes the project, recused himself because he felt he had a personal interest in the vote.