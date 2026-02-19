Video: Passions run high as local town grapples with data center fears

A massive data center is proposed to be built in the city of Trenton in Butler County. Residents and neighbors fear that the project could hurt their community.

Journal-News reporter Bryn Dippold and videographer David Sherman visited Trenton and talked to residents about their concerns as part of our investigation into data centers’ potential impacts across southwest Ohio.

The cost of data centers

Massive data centers are proposed to be built across southwest Ohio. Our investigation looks at the cost and consequence of these power-hungry, water-thirsty, tax-supported facilities.

Reporting by London Bishop and Bryn Dippold.