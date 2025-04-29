Breaking: Public safety event Friday to honor fallen first responders; some streets closed

Video: Former Fuyao security guard talks about what he saw before, after federal raid

Tim Davis, a former security guard at Fuyao Glass America, talks to the Dayton Daily News about what he saw working there. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Credit: Bryant Billing

Credit: Bryant Billing

Tim Davis, a former security guard at Fuyao Glass America, talks to the Dayton Daily News about what he saw working there. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF
Local News
By and
20 minutes ago
X

Working at a guard shack at Fuyao Glass America through the contracted security company GardaWorld, Tim Davis had a first-hand view of what federal agents allege was a massive human smuggling and money laundering operation involving a staffing agency used by Fuyao.

A federal investigation is focused on a network of companies referred to in court filings as E-Z Iron Works Money Laundering Organization that Fuyao allegedly paid $126 million. Fuyao has not been named as a focus of the investigation.

Davis sat down with Dayton Daily News reporters to talk about what he saw before and after the July 2024 raid of the glass plant:

Credit: Bryant Billing

GO HERE FOR OUR FULL STORY: Fuyao investigation: Who knew what and when about alleged $126M criminal network?

In Other News
1
Ohio egg producer hit by bird flu calls for vaccines
2
Dayton welcomes NATO delegates with locally made gift bags: Here’s what...
3
WYSO, ThinkTV react to looming federal funding cut to public...
4
Xenia ‘Sidewalk Saturdays’ to showcase downtown small businesses...
5
Fuyao investigation: Who knew what and when about alleged $126M...

About the Authors

Follow Josh Sweigart on facebookFollow Josh Sweigart on twitter
Follow Thomas Gnau on facebookFollow Thomas Gnau on twitter