Vax-A-Million: Registration deadline for first drawing due tomorrow

The deadline to register for the first Vax-A-Million drawing is Sunday night. The drawing will be the first of five in Ohio, with the first winner announced on on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Over five million people have started the vaccine process, but not everyone who is eligible has entered the drawing, the Ohio Department of Health reported.
To be eligible for the first drawing, you must enter by Sunday night at 11:59 p.m.
Ohioans must opt into the drawing. The process takes less than two minutes to enter online at ohiovaxamillion.com. Those interested can also register over the phone at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).
Once someone enters, their entry will be carried through all of the drawings. Each week, the winner’s name will be removed from the list of eligible Ohioans, a release said.
The drawings will last five weeks, with the last drawing taking place on Wednesday, June 23.
Ohioans 18 and older who have received a received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can enter to win $1 million. Ohioans ages 12-17 who have received a received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can enter to win one of five four-year, full-ride scholarships, including room and board, tuition, and books, to any Ohio state college or university.
To schedule a coronavirus vaccine appointment, go to https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/. Ohioans can also call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634) to enter the drawings and to schedule a vaccine appointment.