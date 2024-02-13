Valentine’s Day cocktail recipes: Buckeye Vodka offers drink ideas

This Valentine’s Day Buckeye Vodka is sharing two cocktail recipes that are perfect to share with someone you love!
From a sweet and decadent Cherry Chocolate Espresso Martini to a spicy Firebomb shot, these two drinks will make you feel warm and fuzzy on the inside.
Cherry Chocolate Espresso Martini
Ingredients:
• 2 oz. Buckeye Vodka
• 2 oz. Kahlua
• 2 oz. Espresso
• Pink sugar
• Melted chocolate
• Cherries for garnish
Directions: Add all ingredients into a shaker filled with ice. Rim glass with melted chocolate and pink sugar. Shake it up and strain into a martini glass. Skewer cherries and garnish.
Buckeye Firebomb
Ingredients:
• 2 oz Buckeye Vodka
• 4 oz Orange juice
• 3 oz Maraschino cherry juice
• 2 dashes of your favorite hot sauce
• Cherry jam
• Tajín
• Pink sanding sugar
Directions: Rim four shot glasses with cherry jam, Tajín and sanding sugar. Add a maraschino cherry to each shot glass. Combine all ingredients with ice into a shaker, and mix. Pour into shot glasses and enjoy!
Buckeye Vodka is an Ohio made vodka that is distilled 10 times — giving a smooth taste that mixes perfectly with any cocktail.
The company is celebrating Valentine’s Day with giveaways on their TikTok page. All you have to do is answer a trivia question for a chance to win a Buckeye Vodka prize pack including a $50 gift card for a dinner for two at one of Buckeye Vodka’s restaurant partners.
For more information about Buckeye Vodka, visit www.buckeyevodka.com.
