VA offers $30M to hire case managers helping formerly homeless veterans

By
10 minutes ago
The VA expects to award 100 grants of up to $300,000 each

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is making $30 million available to organizations that help formerly homeless veterans.

The VA expects to award 100 “case management grants” for up to $300,000 each to support about 150 case manager positions across the nation.

Awards will fund two years of work, starting Oct. 1 this year and ending Sept. 30, 2025. The funds are available through VA’s Homeless Providers Grant and Per Diem Program.

Eligible groups, as described in a federal “Notice of Funding Opportunity,” may apply for these grants, the department said Thursday.

Grant applications must be received by the GPD Program Office by 4 p.m. ET May 4, 2023. Learn more about the GPD or email GPDGrants@va.gov.

This funding is meant to help organizations hire case managers, who will help veterans find permanent housing, deal with challenges to maintaining that housing; connect with services to address issues such as poor credit histories and more, the VA said.

The number of veterans experiencing homelessness has fallen by 11% since early 2020 and 55.3% since 2010, the VA said. Last year, the VA placed more than 40,000 homeless veterans into permanent housing — exceeding VA’s goal by more than 6%.

“For many veterans experiencing homelessness, moving into permanent housing is the first step toward the stability and independence they deserve,” VA Secretary Denis McDonough said. “But our work doesn’t stop there. These case managers help ensure that once veterans become housed, they get the resources they need to stay housed.”

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

