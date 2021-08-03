UD imposes campus indoor mask mandate

The University of Dayton on Monday announced that everyone on campus is required to wear masks in classrooms, dining halls.
The university updated its mask guidelines on the same day the city of Dayton changed its mask protocol to require that masks be worn inside all city buildings.
The university’s mask policy, effective immediately, requires mask usage regardless of vaccine status in academic, classroom, studio, lab and related spaces and all dining facilities when not actively eating and drinking.
Masks are not required for those alone in a private office or cubicle; however, the university said it strongly encourages every to wear masks in shared residential areas on campus, such as common areas and lobbies.
