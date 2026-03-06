UD bans outside students, requires ID bracelets for St. Patrick’s party

UD announced the following:

No guests: There will be no outside guests permitted on campus during the weekend of the planned event, including friends from other schools, parents and alumni. Our primary focus must be on the safety of our students, and thus the gathering should only include our students.

Controlled access to designated gathering areas: There will be specific points of entry, along with a concentration of law enforcement and emergency medical service personnel where crowds are densest.

Wristband requirement: Only current UD students will be admitted to the designated gathering area. They must be wearing the University-provided wristband. Information on how to register and where/when to pick up wristbands will be shared in a future communication.

Parking restrictions: C Lot will be closed. Other parking lots will have either restricted access or be closed. Street parking in parts of the south student neighborhood also will be restricted.

Entry rules to improve safety: To help prevent dangerous situations and reduce hazards in crowded areas, the following will not be permitted into the designated area:

Backpacks

Large containers of alcohol (including BORGS, or “blackout rage gallon,” a mixture of alcohol, water and electrolyte powder in a gallon jug.)

Glass bottles or glass containers

Firearms or other weapons

Fireworks or other combustible devices

There will also be a greater police presence on Brown Street.

“Our goal is not to facilitate this gathering,” UD officials said. “There is a need to address the very real challenges of recent large events, some of which resulted in significant harm, including violent incidents, discharge of firearms, widespread property damage, and a dangerous number of emergency medical hospitalizations.

UD officials continued, “While some of these incidents were exacerbated by individuals with no affiliation to UD, the impact on our campus safety is significant and cannot be allowed to continue in the same manner. During town hall meetings, in emails, through 1:1 conversations, and in other forums, students, parents, alumni and others have asked the University to make changes to enhance safety and security for our students and the larger UD community.”

UD has cracked down in recent years on students partying on south campus during St. Patrick’s Day weekend. Last year, the university asked students via email at least three times to keep the peace.

Spring break for UD students begins on March 13 and St. Patrick’s Day is the following Tuesday. Scheduling breaks during traditional large student parties is a tactic that multiple universities have used to avoid large parties on campus.