Twenty One Pilots to perform two nights in Columbus

By Staff Report
35 minutes ago
Twenty One Pilots announced it will have two dates in Columbus as part of its new world tour later this year.

The duo from Columbus will perform at Nationwide Arena on Oct. 4-5 as party of its The Clancy World Tour.

People who register with the band can buy presale tickets beginning at 10 a.m. April 2, with all remaining tickets available beginning at 10 a.m. April 5.

The alternative band of Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun have a large following in Ohio. 

Co-produced by Joseph and Paul Meany, the band’s new album Clancy marks the final chapter in a multi-album narrative first introduced in the band’s 2015 multi-Platinum breakthrough, Blurryface.  Clancy’s forthcoming release on May 17 coincides with the ninth anniversary of Blurryface.

