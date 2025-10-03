Trump nominates Wilsbach to lead Air Force after Allvin’s early retirement

Allvin said he plans to leave his post in November and did not give a reason for his early retirement.

His departure follows the firing of the Air Force’s vice chief of staff in February and makes him the third member of the Joint Chiefs to leave or be dismissed early in recent months.

Wilsbach most recently served as the commander of Air Combat Command, which ensures airmen and aircraft are prepared for combat. He stepped down from his position as head of Air Combat Command in August and previously led U.S. Air Forces in the Pacific.

As a fighter pilot, Wilsbach has logged 6,000 flying hours in aircraft such as the F-22, F-15 and F-16 and has flown 71 combat missions.

Wilsbach is expected to assume his new role around Nov. 1, if confirmed. He will need to appear before the Senate Armed Services Committee for a confirmation hearing and be approved by the full Senate.