Tips to keep springtime allergies under control in Ohio

Here are some answers and guidance from Owena Cleary, Director of CPR First Aid Training, on what to watch for, when to stay indoors, and how to stop pollen from affecting your life:

What are the most common hay fever symptoms?

From itchy, watering eyes and a runny nose, to relentless sneezing, sore throats and headaches, seasonal allergies can really affect your quality of life.

The body’s immune system overreacts to pollen and releases histamine, which causes swelling in the nose and eyes in an attempt to stop the allergen from entering the body.

What are the worst hours of the day for pollen, and where should you avoid?

Hay fever is often worse during the early evening. Pollen levels build all day and tend to peak as the air cools in the early evening, which means parks, playing fields, and stretches of open grass should be avoided.

If you can shift any outdoor activity to the middle of the day when counts tend to dip, you should notice some relief.

Early mornings are not the best time either, so avoid opening your windows until the pollen count goes down.

Windy days are particularly miserable for allergy sufferers, because the breeze carries pollen further and keeps it suspended for far longer than most people expect.

Which plants should you remove from your home and yard?

In Ohio, maple, oak, and hickory trees produce large quantities of pollen each spring. Ryegrass and timothy grass are also a problem for any homeowner who suffers from hay fever.

Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

Freshly cut flowers and dried arrangements should be kept out of bedrooms during peak months. Lavender, geraniums, and roses are recommended as lower-pollen garden alternatives because they rely on insects for pollination, not the wind.

How often do you really need to wash everything?

Pollen will stay on your hair and clothing until it is washed. Washing your hair every evening during peak weeks is, for many sufferers, one of the most useful habits to adopt.

Clothes that were worn outside should go straight into the washer. Bedding should be stripped at least once a week and washed hot.

Most people forget that pollen can accumulate on and in their car. A regular wipe of the inside, paired with a decent cabin air filter, can make a commute far more bearable.

What treatments actually work?

Antihistamines work for many people with hay fever. These tablets block histamine, the chemical responsible for symptoms like sneezing and itching, and work best when taken before you are exposed to pollen.

If your main symptom is a perpetually blocked nose, a nasal corticosteroid is worth adding. Eye drops can help reduce redness and burning. What seems to be most helpful is picking a combination of two or three products that cover the different stages of your body’s response rather than expecting one tablet to do it all.

Do any natural remedies actually help?

Steam inhalation is one of the oldest home remedies and may provide short-term relief from congestion, although it does not treat the underlying allergy. This involves breathing over a bowl of hot water with a towel placed over your head. The steam will help your nasal passages open up naturally.

Hay fever sufferers should check the daily pollen forecast in order to stay prepared and limit their exposure to pollen. With simple changes at home and in your daily routine, those with hay fever can reduce their symptoms and enjoy spring more comfortably.