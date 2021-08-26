Thousands without power as storms roll through the Miami Valley

More than 5,000 people across the Miami Valley were without power as rain and storms moved through the area Thursday afternoon.
More than 4,800 AES Ohio customers were without service with the majority located in Montgomery County. Ohio Edison was reporting 820 outages in Clark County as of 3:40 p.m.
The National Weather Service in Wilmington issued multiple advisories as heavy rains hit the area, including flood advisories, flash flood warning and severe thunderstorm warnings.
As of 3:40 p.m., AES Ohio was reporting the following outages:
- Greene County: 17
- Miami County: 27
- Montgomery County: 4,826
In Other News
1
Ohio surpasses more than 5,000 daily COVID cases for first time since...
2
Cedarville University now requiring masks, more classes temporarily...
3
Ohio reports more than 4,000 daily COVID cases for 2nd straight day
4
Johnson & Johnson: Booster shot gives quick spike to COVID antibodies
5
Cedarville University updates COVID protocols, strongly encourages...