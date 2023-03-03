X
Dark Mode Toggle

Thousands without power as rain pounds region

Local News
By
26 minutes ago

As steady rain pounds the region there are more than 3,200 AES Ohio customers without power.

The majority of the outages are in Montgomery County, with 3,228 as of 1:06 p.m., up from just over 1,500 reported 10 minutes prior on the AES online outage map.

The following outages were reported by AES, Duke Energy and Ohio Edison:

Butler County: 2

Champaign County: 2

Clark County: fewer than 5

Darke County: 3

Greene County: 39

Preble County: 4

Warren County: 1

In Other News
1
JUST IN: Wright-Patterson Air Force Base home to some 35K employees
2
Ohio burn ban: What is it, and why do we have it?
3
DeWine wants all schools to use science-based reading approach
4
Ohio COVID cases continue to climb, remain under 10,000
5
Ohio Attorney General certifies petition language for abortion ballot...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top