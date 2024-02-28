BreakingNews
Tornado touchdowns reported in Clark County

Thousands without power amid strong storms, tornado touchdowns

Updated 40 minutes ago
Thousands are without power early this morning after strong thunderstorms across the region and two tornado touchdowns in Clark County.

The majority of outages are in Montgomery County, with more than 5,400 in the dark as of 5:20 a.m., according to AES Ohio’s online outage map.

AES Ohio posted on social media that more than 7,700 of its customers were without power and that it was fully staffed to work on restoring power.

Following are outages reported as of 5:20 a.m. by AES Ohio, Ohio Edison and Duke Energy:

Montgomery County: 5,427

Clark County: 3,037

Miami County: 2,673

Greene County: 281

Preble County: 4

Champaign County; 1

Darke County: 1

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News.

