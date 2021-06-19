springfield-news-sun logo
Several thousands without power after storms pound area

Heavy rainfall hit in Huber Heights on Chambersburg Rd., on Friday night June 18, 2021. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF
Thousands of households and businesses were without power Friday night after storms packing lightning, hail, heavy downpours and high winds pounded the region.

More than 16,800 customers of AES Ohio, formerly Dayton Power & Light Co., were without power as of 9:50 p.m. That figure was about 4,500 customers in the dark just 30 minutes earlier.

The number of outages was reduced to nearly 13,400 by 11:30 p.m., according to the AES Ohio online outage map.

The outages were spread across several cities and counties. Following are outages by county, reported by AES Ohio and Duke Energy as of 11:45 p.m.

Montgomery County, 5,038

Miami County, 3,026

Warren County, 1,981

Butler County, 1,980

Greene County, 551

Preble County, 498

Darke County, 30

