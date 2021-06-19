Several thousands without power after storms pound area

Thousands of households and businesses were without power Friday night after storms packing lightning, hail, heavy downpours and high winds pounded the region.
More than 16,800 customers of AES Ohio, formerly Dayton Power & Light Co., were without power as of 9:50 p.m. That figure was about 4,500 customers in the dark just 30 minutes earlier.
The number of outages was reduced to nearly 13,400 by 11:30 p.m., according to the AES Ohio online outage map.
At its height as of 9:50 p.m., more than 16,800 AES Ohio customers were without service
AES Ohio, formerly known as Dayton Power and Light, said that more than 16,800 customers were without power as of 9:50 p.m. Friday.
The outages were spread across several cities and counties. Following are outages by county, reported by AES Ohio and Duke Energy as of 11:45 p.m.
Montgomery County, 5,038
Miami County, 3,026
Warren County, 1,981
Butler County, 1,980
Greene County, 551
Preble County, 498
Darke County, 30