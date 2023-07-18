Thousands without power after severe thunderstorms roll through

Hundreds are without power across the Miami Valley as a line of severe thunderstorms push through the area.

At around 9 p.m. on Monday over 600 power customers were without electricity. By 9:15 p.m., that number rose to over 4,000.

The City of Hamilton Electric Department announced that there was an outage on the Franklin Street circuit, knocking out power to several areas, but the outage has since been resolved.

As of 12:09 a.m. on Tuesday, the number of customers without power are listed below by county, according to outage maps from AES, Duke Energy and Ohio Edison.