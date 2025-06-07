Thousands of pounds of jerky recalled, could contain anchovies

The jerky products have several different labels, and a full list is available via the recall from the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

According to the FSIS, agency inspectors found that the Worcestershire sauce used in the jerky and snack sticks contained anchovies. The producer previously used sauce without anchovies.

The FSIS said there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions from the products, but the agency is worried consumers may have them in their pantries. It urged consumers not to eat them, but to return them or throw them away.

Consumers with questions can contact the owner of Springville Meat & Cold Storage Co., Inc. by emailing ryan@springvillemeat.com.