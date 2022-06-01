This iconic Ohio manufacturer is shining a light on its history

The center is housed in a 16,000 square-foot space outlining the story of Airstream, from its 1931 founding to well beyond.

The center has 15 vintage Airstreams, including a 1938 Clipper, which is an example of the first riveted aluminum model.

“For years we’ve been looking for the right way to celebrate our history, and our new Heritage Center is a testament to the products that inspired generations of travelers, and the people who built this brand into an American icon,” said Bob Wheeler, Airstream president and chief executive. “The vintage models, mementos, journals, and films on display vividly illustrate how an Airstream is more than simply a recreational vehicle — it’s a vessel that holds the stories accumulated over years of travel and adventure.”

Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday, excluding holidays, at the Airstream headquarters, 1001 W. Pike St., Jackson Center, about an hour’s drive north of Dayton.

Admission is: Adults $5; seniors $3; military $2; children 12 and under: free.

With 1,200 Ohio employees, Airstream, Inc. is a subsidiary of Elkhart, Ind.-based Thor Industries, Inc.