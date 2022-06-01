This iconic Ohio manufacturer is shining a light on its history

Summer is here, and the time might be right to revisit the history of a storied Ohio manufacturer.
Airstream is announcing the opening of its Airstream Heritage Center, which opened to the public at Airstream headquarters, 1001 W. Pike St., Jackson Center, Wednesday.
The center features vintage Airstream models and a collection of “original artifacts that honor those who shaped the brand’s storied history,” the company said.
“The Heritage Center brings Airstream’s rich history to life in a museum space that highlights over 90 years of globetrotting adventures and cutting-edge innovation while celebrating the thousands of associates who have helped build Airstreams by hand since 1931,” Airstream said.
The center is housed in a 16,000 square-foot space outlining the story of Airstream, from its 1931 founding to well beyond.
The center has 15 vintage Airstreams, including a 1938 Clipper, which is an example of the first riveted aluminum model.
“For years we’ve been looking for the right way to celebrate our history, and our new Heritage Center is a testament to the products that inspired generations of travelers, and the people who built this brand into an American icon,” said Bob Wheeler, Airstream president and chief executive. “The vintage models, mementos, journals, and films on display vividly illustrate how an Airstream is more than simply a recreational vehicle — it’s a vessel that holds the stories accumulated over years of travel and adventure.”
Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday, excluding holidays, at the Airstream headquarters, 1001 W. Pike St., Jackson Center, about an hour’s drive north of Dayton.
Admission is: Adults $5; seniors $3; military $2; children 12 and under: free.
With 1,200 Ohio employees, Airstream, Inc. is a subsidiary of Elkhart, Ind.-based Thor Industries, Inc.
