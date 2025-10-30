‘Taken too soon:’ Families mourn, describe Wright-Patt victims of murder-suicide

All three worked at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The relationship between the Prichards and Gustitus is unknown as police continue their investigation.

Jacob Prichard reportedly went to 1641 Honey Tree Place in Sugarcreek Twp. and broke into an apartment. Around 2 a.m., he killed Jaime Gustitus and then fled, according to police. At 4:22 a.m., Jacob Prichard arrived at his next known location, the West Milton Municipal Building. He got out of his car, opened the trunk where his wife was found dead and took his own life, according to West Milton police. His death was captured on exterior security cameras, police said.

It’s unknown when Jaymee Prichard was killed.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Wright Patterson Office of Special Investigations, West Milton police, Miami County Sheriff’s Office and Sugarcreek Twp. police are working together to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Jason Moore at 937-440-6085, ext. 3991.

The Prichards leave behind three young children.

Jaymee Prichard graduated from Centerville High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s of business administration from Wright State University, “all while working full-time and excelling as a mother,” her family wrote in her obituary.

Prichard worked for the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base as a finance specialist, her family wrote.

“Those who knew Jaymee will remember her for her infectious smile and overwhelming laughter, her deep-rooted faith in Jesus, and her unwavering commitment to spreading love and kindness to everyone she encountered,” her family said. “She had a rare gift where she could make others smile and laugh while leaving a lasting impact on all who crossed her path.”

“My beautiful big sister was taken from us far too soon. I will forever have an empty place in my heart for her,” Prichard’s sister, Ashton Rock, wrote on social media. “We will always remember her for the life she lived with love for her family, joy, and a lot of laughter.”

Visitation for Jaymee Prichard will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Tobias Funeral Home in Beavercreek. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the same location.

Gustitus grew up in Novi, Michigan, with three brothers and two sisters.

She was tops in her high school class and attended the U.S. Air Force Academy, where she graduated with a bachelor’s of science in operations research, according to her obituary. Gustitus also completed her master’s degree in operations analysis from the Air Force Institute of Technology at Wright Patterson, where she served as an Operations Analysis Officer specializing in mathematical and quantitative modeling.

“We are proud of Jaime’s accomplishments to assume responsibilities of command, citizenship, and government as an officer in the United States Air Force, but this only represents a fraction of who Jaime Sue was,’ her family wrote. ”Jaime embodied acceptance, gentleness, purity, naiveté, loyalty, and passion as an untroubled spirit who caused no harm and welcomed all. Everyone touched by Jaime in their lives is better for knowing her."

Funeral services for Gustitus have already taken place.

Gustitus’ family has asked anyone wishing to honor her memory to donate in her name to the Wonder Foundation, which provides education and training to women and girls worldwide.

A Meal Train fundraiser has also been created to support the Prichards’ three children.