Sunday is Macy’s final day in Beavercreek at Fairfield Commons mall

Macy’s announced last February that it would shutter 150 Macy’s stores across the country as part of a plan to restructure the company around 350 “go-forward” locations.

The Macy’s store at the Dayton Mall — the only other Macy’s in the Dayton region — was not on the closure list the company released at the beginning of this year. One other Ohio Macy’s store is also set to close, located at Franklin Park in Toledo.

The Mall at Fairfield Commons has three remaining anchor tenants: Morris Home Furnishings, JCPenney, and Dick’s House of Sport, which opened a few weeks ago. House of Sport parent company Dick’s Sporting Goods, which operated a store on the northwest side of the mall, has moved all its operations to the House of Sport location.

The mall has announced a string of other, smaller retail tenants that have opened in the last year, including DXL Big and Tall, Windsor Fashions, and others.

Macy’s is on the west side of the Fairfield Commons Mall complex (the side away from North Fairfield Road). The store opened in 1994 (then called Lazarus), almost a year after the mall itself opened, in late 1993. The number of jobs at the affected store was not immediately available.