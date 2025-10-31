Officer who responded to Wright-Patt employee murder-suicide case placed on leave before resignation

Township Administrator Barry Tiffany would not give specific reasons why Evans was initially placed on leave, citing the ongoing investigation into the murder-suicide, but said that placing employees on leave is standard practice while “concerns about their conduct on the job” are investigated.

Jacob Prichard reportedly went to 1641 Honey Tree Place in Sugarcreek Twp. and broke into an apartment. Around 2 a.m., he killed Gustitus and then fled, according to police.

In a 911 call placed by a neighbor around 2 a.m., the caller said that she was awoken by a sound like breaking glass out on Gustitus’ deck. The caller looked outside before being yelled at by a man (presumed to be Prichard) to get back inside and that he had a gun.

After being spotted by the 911 caller, a man described as James Prichard jumped off the second floor deck and ran, the caller told police.

Records from Greene County Central Dispatch show officers arrived on the scene and spoke to the caller around 2:30 a.m. Records show officers left the scene around 4:04 a.m. There was no call for a coroner by the officers before they left.

At 4:22 a.m., Jacob Prichard arrived at his next known location, the West Milton Municipal Building. He got out of his car, opened the trunk where his wife Jaymee Prichard was found dead. Jacob Prichard, who grew up in West Milton, then took his own life, according to West Milton police. His death was captured on exterior security cameras.

The Sugarcreek Twp. call was reopened at approximately 5:17 a.m. Officers returned to the scene by 7:14 a.m., and called for the fire department and medics shortly thereafter. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was called in at approximately 8:30 a.m.

It’s unknown when Jaymee Prichard was killed.

Both Prichards and Gustitus were all acquainted through their work at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Wright Patterson Office of Special Investigations, West Milton police, Miami County Sheriff’s Office and Sugarcreek Twp. police are working together to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Jason Moore at 937-440-6085, ext. 3991.