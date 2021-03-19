Strong winds leave thousands without power

A Wind Advisory remains in effect through 5 a.m. Friday, issued by the National Weather Service in Wilmington, which reported wind gusts as high as 49 mph in parts of Darke County and 48 mph in Logan County during the evening hours.

The majority of outages as of 10:50 p.m. were in Preble County, which had 2,222, according to the AES Ohio online outage map.