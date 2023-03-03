Strong wind knocks down billboard, trees: How strong were gusts near you?

Heavy and steady rain and strong wind gusts Friday toppled trees and took down power lines in the area.
A billboard was knocked down in Vandalia on Mulberry Road north of Interstate 70.
Also in Vandalia, a neighborhood south of West National Road had multiple reports of trees and power lines down, shingles blown off roofs and a tree that fell on a house in the 700 block of Kirkwood Drive.
A wind advisory is in effect through 4 a.m. Saturday, issued by the National Weather Service.
Sustained winds between 25 and 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected through 3 a.m. Saturday. Gusty winds could blow unsecured objects, and tree limbs could be knocked down, resulting in power outages.
The strongest wind gusts were expected after the storm activity, the NWS said.
Following are non-thunderstorm wind gusts reported to the NWS:
55 mph at 6:25 p.m. at Cincinnati Northern Kentucky International Airport
52 mph at 7:51 p.m. at John Glenn Columbus International Airport
52 mph at 8:06 p.m. at Dayton-Wright Brothers Airport in Miamisburg
49 mph at 7:48 p.m. at Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport
47 mph at 7:23 p.m. at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base
47 mph at 6:35 p.m. at Middletown Regional Airport/Hook Field
