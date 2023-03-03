X
Dark Mode Toggle

Strong wind knocks down billboard, trees: How strong were gusts near you?

Local News
By
Updated 1 hour ago

Heavy and steady rain and strong wind gusts Friday toppled trees and took down power lines in the area.

A billboard was knocked down in Vandalia on Mulberry Road north of Interstate 70.

ExplorePHOTOS: Record rainfall, high wind leads to flooding, damage

Also in Vandalia, a neighborhood south of West National Road had multiple reports of trees and power lines down, shingles blown off roofs and a tree that fell on a house in the 700 block of Kirkwood Drive.

ExploreHeavy rain with damaging winds, possible tornadoes today

A wind advisory is in effect through 4 a.m. Saturday, issued by the National Weather Service.

Sustained winds between 25 and 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected through 3 a.m. Saturday. Gusty winds could blow unsecured objects, and tree limbs could be knocked down, resulting in power outages.

The strongest wind gusts were expected after the storm activity, the NWS said.

Following are non-thunderstorm wind gusts reported to the NWS:

55 mph at 6:25 p.m. at Cincinnati Northern Kentucky International Airport

52 mph at 7:51 p.m. at John Glenn Columbus International Airport

52 mph at 8:06 p.m. at Dayton-Wright Brothers Airport in Miamisburg

49 mph at 7:48 p.m. at Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport

47 mph at 7:23 p.m. at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

47 mph at 6:35 p.m. at Middletown Regional Airport/Hook Field

In Other News
1
Basement flooded? What to do now
2
Strong wind, heavy rain knocks out power to thousands across region
3
Dayton, Cincinnati, Columbus break daily rainfall records on Friday
4
Police: 2-year-old boy found in Evanston after Amber Alert issued...
5
Wright-Patt employment ranks continue growth

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top